MOSCOW, Sept 21 The Russian central bank on Monday set the new exchange rates banks can use from Oct. 1 as part of anti-crisis measures aimed at easing pressure on their capital levels.

It said in a statement that from Oct. 1 until Jan. 1, 2016, banks could use an exchange rate of 55 roubles per dollar and 64 roubles per euro when assessing the value of their foreign-currency assets.

That will help them save capital at a time when the banking sector is being squeezed by an economic crisis, since those rates are more favourable than the current market rates.

So-called banking forbearance measures were first introduced last December to help banks weather turmoil on Russian financial markets and were subsequently extended, including by tweaking the exchange rates banks use to value their assets.

Banks currently use rates of 45 roubles per dollar and 52 roubles per euro in rules lasting from July to October.

The central bank also said on Monday it would extend until Jan. 1 regulatory relaxations governing how much loan-loss provisions banks have to create for restructured loans and for ones made to companies whose financial condition has deteriorated due to sanctions.

