MOSCOW Nov 24 Russia's central bank will soon finish its cleanup of the country's financial market, the bank's Governor Elvira Nabiullina said in an interview with Forbes magazine.

A central bank purge of weak and unscrupulous financial institutions gathered pace from 2013 when Nabiullina was appointed central bank head by President Vladimir Putin.

"This work of a so-called clean register is close to completion," Nabiullina told Forbes.

Alexei Simanovsky, former first deputy governor in charge of the central bank's policy on banks, said earlier this year that the main part of the banking sector cleanup should be accomplished by the middle of next year.

Since Nabiullina's appointment in 2013, the central bank has removed the licences of around 300 banks to leave Russia with some 600 banks now. (Writing by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Alexander Winning)