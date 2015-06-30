BRIEF-Hiddn Solutions to buy Finn Clausen Sikkerhetssystemer
* HIDDN SOLUTIONS ASA ACQUIRES FINN CLAUSEN SIKKERHETSSYSTEMER AS
MOSCOW, June 30 Russian banks' provisions for bad loans to companies could rise to 7 to 9 percent of their corporate loan book by the end of the year after regulatory concessions are removed from Oct. 1, the central bank said on Tuesday.
In a reply to a request for comment from Reuters, the central bank said banks' provisions as a percentage of their corporate loan book were at 6.8 percent at the start of the year.
It said its estimate of the expected rise in banks' loan-loss provisions was based on selective monitoring of certain banks.
The central bank in May extended from July 1 to Oct. 1 anti-crisis measures aimed at helping the banking sector weather an economic crisis. (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; Writing by Alexander Winning; Editing by Lidia Kelly)
* To consider proposal for expansion of AAC block business by setting up new AAC blocks plant at Valsad Source text: (http://bit.ly/2oPs2iH) Further company coverage: