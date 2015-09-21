MOSCOW, Sept 21 The Russian central bank on Monday extended until Jan.1, 2016, measures aimed at helping banks weather economic crisis.

It also said in a statement on its website that from Oct.1 until Jan.1, 2016, banks could now use an exchange rate of 55 roubles per dollar and 64 roubles per euro for operations that affect their balance sheets.

Those rates are below the current market rates, hence they ease pressure on banks. (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva and Alexander Winning, Editing by Gabriela Baczynska)