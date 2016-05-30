MOSCOW May 30 The head of Russia's central bank, Elvira Nabiullina, said on Monday that the country's banks were able to finance economic growth.

Nabiullina added the central bank would continue its cleanup of the banking sector and that it would toughen requirements for banks overseeing the financial rehabilitation of other banks. (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; Writing by Polina Devitt and Alexander Winning; Editing by Dmitry Solovyov)