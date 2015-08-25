MOSCOW Aug 25 Russia's central bank recently
advised banks to run their regular stress tests with a rouble
level of more than 100 roubles per dollar, a deputy chairman at
Vozrozhdenie bank said on Tuesday.
Andrei Shalimov at Vozrozhdenie said the central bank had
asked banks to use a "three-digit" figure for roubles against
one dollar in the stress tests and was interested in the state
of their foreign-currency liquidity.
"They (the central bank) are worried about which banks could
take measures if something happens," he told journalists. The
central bank approached Vozrozhdenie on the subject at the
beginning of August, he said.
The central bank was not immediately available for comment.
