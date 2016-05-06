MOSCOW May 6 Russia bought yuan-denominated Chinese government bonds in 2015 to diversify its portfolio of foreign assets, the Russian central bank said on Friday, responding to a request by Reuters to explain its purchases of the bonds.

The central bank said the bonds aren't yet counted as part of the official forex reserves because according to International Monetary Fund classifications the Chinese yuan is not a reserve currency.

It added that this was expected to change in October 2016. (Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya, writing by Jason Bush; Editing by Alexander Winning)