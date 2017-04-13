MOSCOW, April 13 Risks linked to possible outflows from Russia's OFZ market are low, the central bank's First Deputy Governor Ksenia Yudayeva said on Thursday.

Russian rouble-denominated government bonds, so-called OFZs, are a foreign investor favourite and have seen large inflows recently, drawn by their relatively high yields.

Yudayeva said inflows into the OFZ market were rather stable. She added that the peak of foreign debt redemptions for Russian companies had passed but that high oil price volatility remained a risk for the Russian currency market. (Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya; Writing by Alexander Winning; Editing by Christian Lowe)