MOSCOW, June 10 Russian central bank governor Elvira Nabiullina said on Friday she did not see any direct risks for the Russian economy if Britain votes in a referendum later this month to leave the European Union.

She told a news conference though there could be indirect risks for Russia from a possible 'Brexit' via the impact on commodity markets. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova and Alexander Winning; Writing by Christian Lowe; Editing by Jason Bush)