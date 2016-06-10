BRIEF-MutualFirst Financial Q4 earnings per share $0.43
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.40 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
MOSCOW, June 10 The Russian central bank sees risks to this year's budget deficit from receiving less money than planned from the privatisation of the country's largest oil producer, Rosneft, the bank said in a report.
"Risks of exceeding the (3 percent of GDP) deficit forecast by the Finance Ministry of Russia could come, most of all, from lower oil prices as well as a slow recovery in economic activity," the central bank said in a quarterly monetary policy report.
"Additional risks may also be associated with receiving less income from the planned sale of a stake in Rosneft." (Reporting by Lidia Kelly, Elena Fabrichnaya, Alexander Winning and Jason Bush; Writing by Lidia Kelly, editing by Jason Bush)
* Myokardia announces appointment of June Lee, M.D., as chief operating officer and radhika tripuraneni, M.D., as vice president, medical affairs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MEXICO CITY, Feb 1 Mexican mining, rail, and infrastructure company Grupo Mexico swung to a profit in the fourth quarter.