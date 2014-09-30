MOSCOW, Sept 30 Russia's central bank said on Tuesday it did not plan to implement "any kind" of capital controls, after a news report saying the bank was considering such controls sent the rouble plunging to a new all-time against a dollar-euro basket.

"With regards to a number of media reports, the Bank of Russia informs that it is not considering the introduction of any kind of restrictions on the cross-border movement of capital," the bank said in a statement.

