MOSCOW Aug 13 The idea of Russia introducing capital controls is "counterproductive", a first deputy governor of the central bank said on Thursday.

"The central bank has repeatedly opposed this idea as counterproductive," Ksenia Yudayeva told journalists in response to a question about whether she supported the imposition of capital controls.

There was speculation last year that Russia could introduce capital controls after Western sanctions over the conflict in Ukraine and a collapse in oil prices prompted turmoil on Russian financial markets.

President Vladimir Putin has said he is against introducing capital controls. (Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya; Writing by Alexander Winning; Editing by Gabriela Baczynska)