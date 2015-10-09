BRIEF-Suomen Hoivatilat mulls issuance of up to 3.5 mln shares
* Said on Thursday intends to issue preliminarily up to 3.5 million new shares in an offering directed to a selected group of Finnish and international institutional investors
MOSCOW Oct 9 Russia saw a net capital inflow of $5.3 billion in the third quarter, according to central bank data published on Friday.
Russia's current account surplus in the third quarter was $5.4 billion, the preliminary balance of payments data also showed. (Reporting by Alexander Winning and Polina Devitt, Editing by Gabriela Baczynska)
* Said on Thursday intends to issue preliminarily up to 3.5 million new shares in an offering directed to a selected group of Finnish and international institutional investors
March 24 Australian shares rose on Friday, with financials accounting for about half of the gains after banks hiked mortgage rates for speculative buyers as part of a campaign by regulators to cool a hot housing market.