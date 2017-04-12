GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks pressured by report on Trump probe, Fed hike, soft US data
* Deteriorating U.S. political climate undercuts risk sentiment
MOSCOW, April 12 Russia's central bank does not expect a large capital outflow in future, and the current account surplus will decline, central bank official Alexander Morozov said on Wednesday.
Morozov was answering a question as to whether the central bank would raise its capital outflow forecast for this year after the central bank data on Tuesday showed a larger than expected capital outflow in the first quarter.
The central bank also said on Tuesday that current account surplus totaled $22.8 billion in the first three months of the year compared with $12.9 billion in the same period of 2016. (Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya; Writing by Alexander Winning; editing by Katya Golubkova)
NEW YORK, June 14 An investment company is planning to offer a novel kind of fund that would offer U.S. investors direct access to foreign stocks, while tamping down the risk of currency declines, regulatory filings showed on Wednesday.
June 15 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0136 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0136 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 109.520 109.56 +0.04 Sing dlr 1.375 1.3753 +0.01 Taiwan dlr 30.211 30.230 +0.06 Korean won 1122.400 1123.9 +0.13