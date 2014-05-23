(Adds details, quotes, context)

By Oksana Kobzeva

ST PETERSBURG, Russia May 23 Net capital outflows from Russia shrank to $4.6 billion in April, central bank governor Elvira Nabiullina said on Friday, as concerns about the rouble eased following a heavy sell-off caused by the Ukraine crisis.

Outflows during the first quarter totalled $63.7 billion - more than during the whole of 2013, the central bank previously said. Nabiullina said on Friday she expected outflows to drop further in coming months.

Large-scale capital flight from Russia in recent months has coincided with the escalation of political tensions around Ukraine as well as slumping investment within Russia, leading analysts to link the outflows to declining economic growth.

The central bank spent around $25 billion in foreign exchange reserves in March, reflecting heavy selling pressure on the Russian currency after President Vladimir Putin received parliamentary authorisation to intervene militarily in Ukraine and then annexed Crimea.

Nabiullina said that around two-thirds of the outflows in the first quarter reflected "internal conversion" as companies and households exchanged roubles for foreign currency because they expected the rouble to decline "in connection with the geopolitical situation".

"Considering that the exchange rate has now stabilised... we are seeing a sharp reduction in the outflow of capital," she said. "If the situation will be stable then in our view there won't be a rise in such capital outflow."

The rouble, which shed some 10 percent against the dollar between the beginning of the year and mid-March, has since rebounded by 7 percent.

Nabiullina said there were some cross-border capital outflows connected with better investment opportunities outside Russia, but these remained at a similar level to 2013.

"Our working estimate is that in 2014 as a whole (capital outflow) will be $85-$90 billion - that is, it supposes a sharp reduction in second, third and fourth quarters," Nabiullina said.

The estimate is similar to a recently-revised official government forecast of $90 billion, and more optimistic than a forecast of $100 billion made by the International Monetary fund at the end of April. (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva, writing by Jason Bush)