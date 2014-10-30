UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
MOSCOW Oct 30 Russia's central bank said on Thursday it had shifted the boundaries of its floating rouble corridor by 40 kopecks a day earlier, following market interventions to curb the pace of the currency's decline.
As of Oct. 29, the rouble's new trading band extended from 39.20 to 48.20 against a dollar-euro basket, compared with 38.80 to 47.80 previously. (Reporting by Lidia Kelly and Alexander Winning; Writing by Lidia Kelly, editing by Elizabeth Piper)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts