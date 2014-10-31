MOSCOW Oct 31 Russia's central bank said on Friday it had shifted the boundaries of its floating rouble corridor by 35 kopecks a day earlier, following market interventions to curb the pace of the currency's decline.

As of Oct. 30, the rouble's new trading band extended from 39.55 to 48.55 against a dollar-euro basket, compared with 39.20 to 48.20 previously. (Reporting by Alexander Winning, editing by Jason Bush)