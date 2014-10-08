MOSCOW Oct 8 Russia's central bank has shifted the boundaries of its floating rouble corridor by 5 kopecks, the bank said on Wednesday, following market interventions to curb the pace of the currency's decline.

As of Oct. 7, the new corridor extended from 35.65 to 44.65 to a dollar euro basket, compared with 35.60 to 44.60 previously. (Reporting by Alexander Winning, editing by Elizabeth Piper)