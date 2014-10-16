MOSCOW Oct 16 Russia's central bank said on Thursday it had shifted the boundaries of the rouble's trading band by 25 kopecks, following market interventions to curb the pace of the currency's decline.

As of Oct. 15, the new corridor extended from 36.95 to 45.95 against a dollar-euro basket, compared with 36.70 to 45.70 previously. (Reporting by Alexander Winning and Lidia Kelly)