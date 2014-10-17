MOSCOW Oct 17 Russia's central bank said on Friday it had shifted the boundaries of its floating rouble corridor by 30 kopecks, following market interventions to curb the pace of the currency's decline.

As of Oct. 16, the new corridor extended from 37.25 to 46.25 against a dollar-euro basket, compared to 36.95 to 45.95 previously. (Reporting by Lidia Kelly and Alexander Winning)