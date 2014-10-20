MOSCOW Oct 20 Russia's central bank said on Monday it had shifted the boundaries of its floating rouble corridor by 5 kopecks, following market interventions to curb the pace of the currency's decline.

As of Oct. 17, the new corridor extended from 37.30 to 46.30 against a dollar-euro basket, compared to 37.25 to 46.25 previously. (Reporting by Lidia Kelly and Alexander Winning; Editing by Lidia Kelly)