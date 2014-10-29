MOSCOW Oct 29 Russia's central bank said on Wednesday it had shifted the boundaries of its floating rouble corridor by 40 kopecks a day earlier, following market interventions to curb the pace of the currency's decline.

As of Oct. 28, the rouble's new trading band extended from 38.80 to 47.80 against a dollar-euro basket, compared with 38.40 to 47.40 previously. (Reporting by Alexander Winning,editing by Jason Bush)