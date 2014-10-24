MOSCOW Oct 24 Russia's central bank said on Friday it had shifted the rouble's trading band by 40 kopecks a day earlier, the largest daily shift in the rouble's trading band so far this year, following market interventions to curb the pace of currency's decline.

As of Oct. 23, the rouble's new floating corridor extended from 37.70 to 46.70 against a dollar-euro basket, compared to 37.30 to 46.30 previously. (Reporting by Lidia Kelly and Alexander Winning, editing by Jason Bush)