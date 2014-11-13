MOSCOW Nov 13 The first deputy governor of Russia's central bank said on Thursday the bank was against capital restrictions and that it was worth discussing with exporters how they sell their foreign currency earnings.

The central bank's Ksenia Yudayeva also told lawmakers that the money market was holding up and that the central bank should not take on the whole burden of Russian firms' external debt repayments. (Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya; Writing by Alexander Winning and Katya Golubkova, editing by Elizabeth Piper)