MOSCOW Dec 2 Hackers have stolen more than 2 billion roubles ($31.3 million) from banks' correspondent accounts in Russian central bank, the central bank official Artyom Sychyov told a briefing on Friday.

He added that hackers attempted to stole around 5 billion roubles.

Hackers broke into accounts at the Russian central bank earlier this year by faking a client's credentials and attempted to steal $45 million, the bank said in a report released earlier on Friday.

($1 = 63.8300 roubles) (Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh and Elena Fabrichnaya; writing by Katya Golubkova; editing by Vladimir Soldatkin)