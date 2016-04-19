DIARY-Emerging Markets Economic Events to May 31
MOSCOW, April 19 The amount of corporate debt in Russia is currently at the limit of the level that can be considered safe, first deputy central bank governor Ksenia Yudayeva said at an economic forum on Tuesday. (Reporting By Darya Korsunskaya; writing by Jason Bush; editing by Dmitry Solovyov)
