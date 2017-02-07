MOSCOW Feb 7 An expected increase in Russia's households income, including salaries and pensions, should not create substantial additional pressure on inflation, Russian central bank said on Tuesday.

It added that the overall demand in the country was expected to improve in the first half of 2017, which would further boost gross domestic product growth. Russian GDP has contracted by 0.2 percent in 2016. (reporting by Andrey Ostroukh, writing by Denis Pinchuk, editing ny Katya Golubkova)