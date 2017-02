MOSCOW, June 10 Russian central bank governor Elvira Nabiullina said on Friday she sees the U.S. Federal Reserve raising rates once or twice this year.

The Russian central bank's forecast is for a gradual raising of U.S. rates, Nabiullina told a news conference. She also said the Russian economy was becoming less dollarised. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova and Alex Winning; Writing by Christian Lowe; Editing by Jason Bush)