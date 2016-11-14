UPDATE 2-Japan Dec core consumer prices fall at slowest pace in nearly a year
* BOJ to scrutinise data at Jan 30-31 rate review (Adds analyst quote, details)
Nov 14 Russia's government should consider adapting a so-called fiscal rule in order to cap volatility in the rouble exchange rate, the central bank's governor Elvira Nabiullina said on Monday.
The finance ministry has said it was planning to introduce the fiscal rule after 2019: it will channel extra dollars revenues from oil exports into state coffers that started to melt after Moscow's annexation of Crimea in 2014. (Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya; Writing by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Vladimir Soldatkin)
* BOJ to scrutinise data at Jan 30-31 rate review (Adds analyst quote, details)
Jan 26 Digital Bridge Holdings LLC, a firm that invests in data centers, has agreed to acquire Vantage Data Centers Management Co LLC from buyout firm Silver Lake Partners for well over $1 billion, including debt, people familiar with the matter said on Thursday.
ST. LOUIS, Jan 26 Peabody Energy Corp , the world's largest private-sector coal miner, can begin seeking creditor votes for a plan to cut $5 billion of debt and exit its Chapter 11 bankruptcy, a U.S. bankruptcy judge said on Thursday.