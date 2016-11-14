Nov 14 Russia's government should consider adapting a so-called fiscal rule in order to cap volatility in the rouble exchange rate, the central bank's governor Elvira Nabiullina said on Monday.

The finance ministry has said it was planning to introduce the fiscal rule after 2019: it will channel extra dollars revenues from oil exports into state coffers that started to melt after Moscow's annexation of Crimea in 2014. (Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya; Writing by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Vladimir Soldatkin)