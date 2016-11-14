MOSCOW Nov 14 Markets expect the Russian
central bank to cut its key rate from the current level of 10
percent no earlier than in the middle of the first quarter 2017,
the central bank said on Monday.
A monthly report on market trends, compiled by the central
bank's analysts, said the Russian economy is entering a
trajectory of slow growth as consumer expectations are improving
thank to a steady rouble exchange rate seen in summer months.
Uncertainty over mid-term budget planning in Russia,
however, remains in place, which hampers a decline in
inflationary expectations and poses upside risks for the central
bank's 2017 inflation target of 4 percent.
The U.S. Federal Reserve is now expected to increase rates
in December, analysts at the Bank of Russia said.
The central bank's analysts' view does not necessarily match
the central bank's official forecasts.
