MOSCOW Dec 16 The Russian central bank said on Friday it expected net capital outflows from Russia to stay below $25 billion a year in 2017-2019, a downward revision from its previous forecast.

A new set of so-called base, or main scenario forecasts presented in a regular report on monetary policy envisages a net capital outflow of $13 billion in 2017, $22 billion in 2018 and $21 billion in 2019.

Previously the central bank had expected net capital outflow to reach $18 billion in 2017, $25 billion in 2018 and $25 billion in 2019.

The central bank also lowered its current account surplus projections to $15 billion in 2017, $19 billion in 2018 and $18 billion in 2019.

In the previous set of forecasts, the central bank saw the 2017 current account surplus at $27 billion, at $25 billion in 2018 and $25 billion in 2019. (Writing by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Alexander Winning)