MOSCOW Feb 2 The Russian central bank plans to
start buying foreign currency on the domestic market on Feb. 7,
a source in the finance ministry and another source close to the
central bank said.
Both sources declined to provide the amount of the
purchases. The central bank declined to comment. A finance
ministry spokeswoman did not immediately respond to a Reuters
request for comment.
The central bank previously announced that it will be buying
dollars on behalf of the finance ministry, which plans to
channel the foreign currency to replenish its Reserve Fund,
provided that Russia's Urals crude is trading above $40 per
barrel.
(Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya and Andrey Ostroukh; editing by
Katya Golubkova)