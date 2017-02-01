MOSCOW Feb 2 The Russian central bank plans to start buying foreign currency on the domestic market on Feb. 7, a source in the finance ministry and another source close to the central bank said.

Both sources declined to provide the amount of the purchases. The central bank declined to comment. A finance ministry spokeswoman did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The central bank previously announced that it will be buying dollars on behalf of the finance ministry, which plans to channel the foreign currency to replenish its Reserve Fund, provided that Russia's Urals crude is trading above $40 per barrel. (Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya and Andrey Ostroukh; editing by Katya Golubkova)