* Russian central bank starts FX buying on Feb. 7
* To buy FX to rebuild finance ministry's reserves
* Finmin uses the Norwegian experience
By Darya Korsunskaya and Gwladys Fouche
MOSCOW/OSLO, Feb 7 Russia's central bank will
take care to avoid fuelling market volatility as it buys foreign
currency to help rebuild the country's rainy day fund, Finance
Minister Anton Siluanov said on Tuesday.
The central bank is due to start purchasing dollars on
behalf of the finance ministry from Tuesday, part of efforts to
replenish the Reserve Fund while prices for Russia's Urals crude
oil stay above $40 per barrel. It will buy the equivalent of 6.3
billion roubles -- around $106 million at current prices -- via
the Moscow Exchange every day this month.
"We will buy foreign currency very carefully (so as) not to
create consequences in the form of the rouble volatility,"
Siluanov told reporters.
He said the finance ministry could still spend from the
Reserve Fund while making forex purchases. The dollars it buys
could then be channelled into the Reserve Fund at the beginning
of the next year, Siluanov added.
People involved in top-level discussions on the forex
purchases told Reuters the central bank had been reluctant to
participate, fearing investors would regard them as currency
interventions designed to weaken the rouble.
The central bank and finance ministry have both said the
plan to rebuild Russia's reserves, depleted by low oil prices
and international sanctions, does not compromise the rouble's
free float under a currency regime adopted in late 2014.
LOOKING NORD
A high-ranked government official confirmed that Moscow was
using Norway, another big crude exporter which now sells forex
and buys Norwegian crowns to cover budget needs, as a model for
managing its reserves.
As Russia is doing under a budget rule adopted in January,
Norway saves all the revenues it earns from crude sales above a
specific price into its sovereign wealth fund and other fiscal
buffers. That is also how Russia built up the Reserve Fund and
another sovereign wealth fund during the long oil boom.
"Norway in fact has the same rule but they don't need to
intervene as they are collecting everything in U.S. dollars from
the beginning," the Russian source said.
Russian companies, including export-focused firms and those
who receive revenues mainly in dollars and euros, pay domestic
taxes in roubles. State budget spending is also in roubles while
the Reserve Fund holds only foreign currencies.
With the slump in crude prices from mid-2014 also forcing
Norway to spend some of its oil savings to finance the budget
deficit, its central bank, the Norges Bank, is likewise carrying
out forex transactions on behalf of the finance ministry.
It is currently selling foreign exchange equivalent to 1.0
billion Norwegian crowns ($120.10 million) per day, having
raised that amount from 900 million crowns per day last month.
"The central bank doesn't sell currency to influence the
crown exchange rate, although they haven't ruled out such an
option completely," said Kyrre Aamdal, senior economist at
Norway's largest commercial bank DNB.
To see the Norwegian mechanism please click
bit.ly/2iIfmLq
The Norwegian central bank declined to comment whether it
had had any contact with Russian financial authorities on the
forex transactions mechanism.
Russia's central bank has repeatedly said it is ready to
intervene in the market and use other tools at its disposal if
it deems it is necessary for financial stability.
($1 = 59.3631 roubles)
($1 = 8.3261 Norwegian crowns)
(Additional reporting by Andrey Ostroukh in Moscow and Nerijus
Adomaitis in Oslo; Writing by Katya Golubkova; Editing by
Catherine Evans)