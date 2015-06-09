MOSCOW, June 9 Russia's central bank said on Tuesday it did not buy foreign currency on June 5 to top up its reserves as this could have exacerbated negative tendencies on the currency market.

The bank said it had refrained from purcahses that day because of "the rise of volatility on the internal currency market".

"In these conditions the carrying out by the Bank of Russia or operations to buy foreign currency could have strengthened negative tendencies," the bank said.

"The Bank of Russia has said several times that it will minimise the influence of operations for replenishing the reserves on the dynamics of the exchange rate."

June 5 was the first day that the central bank had not bought forex on the market since mid-May, when it said it would buy between $100 million and $200 million daily to replenish its reserves. (Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya; Writing by Alexander Winning, editing by Jason Bush)