UPDATE 1-Large Deutsche Bank investors back 8 bln euro cap hike
* CEO Cryan has pledged to see through turnaround (Adds details on large shareholders)
MOSCOW, April 21 Russian economy did not grow in the first three months of the year, in quarter-on-quarter terms, Alexander Morozov, head of the central bank's research department said on Thursday.
Russia's economy is facing second straight year of recession, with the World Bank expecting gross domestic product to decline 1.9 percent. (Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya; writing by Lidia Kelly; editing by Polina Devitt)
* CEO Cryan has pledged to see through turnaround (Adds details on large shareholders)
JOHANNESBURG, April 7 Police fired rubber bullets and tear gas at some protesters in downtown Johannesburg, injuring a man and a woman, as thousands of people marched in South African cities to protest against President Jacob Zuma on Friday.
* KEYW Holding Corp- on April 4 KEYW Corporation entered $135 million term loan facility and $50 million revolving credit facility - sec filing