MOSCOW, April 21 Russian economy did not grow in the first three months of the year, in quarter-on-quarter terms, Alexander Morozov, head of the central bank's research department said on Thursday.

Russia's economy is facing second straight year of recession, with the World Bank expecting gross domestic product to decline 1.9 percent. (Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya; writing by Lidia Kelly; editing by Polina Devitt)