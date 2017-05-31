UK's Prince Philip has left hospital in London, Buckingham Palace says
LONDON, June 22 Prince Philip, the 96-year-old husband of Britain's Queen Elizabeth, was discharged from hospital on Thursday after treatment for an infection.
MOSCOW May 31 Russia's central bank said on Wednesday it expected second-quarter gross domestic product growth of around 1 percent year on year, following growth of 0.5 percent year on year in the first quarter.
The bank said in a statement that growth in the second quarter would be supported by a favourable external backdrop and a pickup in consumer and investment demand. (Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya and Alexander Winning; editing by Maria Kiselyova)
LONDON, June 22 European stock markets fell for a third straight day on Thursday, as battered oil prices hovered near seven-month lows hit overnight on worries about a supply glut and falling demand.
LONDON, June 22 The New Zealand dollar was the main mover in an otherwise dormant market in major global currencies on Thursday, up half a percent after the country’s central bank made no clear effort to talk the currency down at a regular policy meeting.