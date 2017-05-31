MOSCOW May 31 Russia's central bank said on Wednesday it expected second-quarter gross domestic product growth of around 1 percent year on year, following growth of 0.5 percent year on year in the first quarter.

The bank said in a statement that growth in the second quarter would be supported by a favourable external backdrop and a pickup in consumer and investment demand. (Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya and Alexander Winning; editing by Maria Kiselyova)