MOSCOW Nov 18 Russia's central bank has bought around 150 tonnes of gold to add to its reserves so far this year, the bank's Governor Elvira Nabiullina told the lower house of parliament on Tuesday.

Gold currently constitutes for around 10 percent of the bank's gold and forex reserves, she added. (Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya, Alexander Winning, Polina Devitt and Lidia Kelly; Writing by Polina Devitt; Editing by Lidia Kelly)