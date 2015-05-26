MOSCOW May 26 A first deputy governor of the Russian central bank, Dmitry Tulin, said on Tuesday that the bank was increasing its gold reserves.

According to central bank data, Russia's gold reserves rose to 40.1 million troy ounces as of May 1 compared with 39.8 million ounces a month earlier. (Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya; Writing by Alexander Winning; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)