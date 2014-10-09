BRIEF-Hypoport FY EBIT up 21 pct at EUR 23.2 mln
* FY consolidated revenue rose by 13 pct to 156.6 million euros ($167.55 million) (2015: 139.0 million euros)
MOSCOW Oct 9 Russia's central bank said on Thursday that the net capital outflow by banks and companies reached $77.5 billion in the first nine months of 2014 compared with $45.7 billion for the same period a year ago.
The figure includes a negative adjustment for currency swaps of $9.1 billion.
Russia's trade surplus was $151.2 billion in January-September and the current account surplus at $52.3 billion, the bank said on its website www.cbr.ru. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; Editing by Jason Bush)
* FY consolidated revenue rose by 13 pct to 156.6 million euros ($167.55 million) (2015: 139.0 million euros)
* Says that RMI has entered into exclusive negotiations with its 84% subsidiary, Outsurance Holdings Limited
* Board recommends cash dividend of 5 percent for year 2016 Source:(http://bit.ly/2neiLUu) Further company coverage: