MOSCOW Dec 4 The Russian Central Bank said on Thursday that it had set the foreign currency repo rate at LIBOR plus 0.5 percentage points from Dec.4, down from LIBOR plus 1.5 percentage points last month, to stabilise the currency market.

The bank also said that the rouble has deviated from "fundamentally justified" levels and that it would continue currency interventions without preliminary announcements to prop up the rouble. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin, editing by Jason Bush)