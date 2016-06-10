MOSCOW, June 10 The Russian central bank published its revised macroeconomic forecasts for 2016-2018 on Friday. Below is a summary of the forecasts, according to the central bank's base scenario: INDICATOR 2016 2017 2018 GDP (pct) -(0.7-0.3) 1.1-1.4 1.6-2.0 INFLATION (pct) 5.0-6.0 4.0 4.0 OIL PRICE ($/barrel) 38 40 40 CURRENT ACCOUNT ($ bln) 40 32 29 CAPITAL OUTFLOW ($ bln) 25 25 29 CHANGE IN RESERVES ($ bln) +15 +7 0 (Reporting by Lidia Kelly, editing by Jason Bush)