UPDATE 1-Citigroup to exit U.S. mortgage servicing operations by 2018
Jan 30 Citigroup Inc said on Monday it would speed up the transformation of its U.S. mortgage business by exiting servicing operations by the end of 2018.
(Adds quotes, context)
SOCHI, Russia, Sept 9 Economic trends and price dynamics in Russia are not yet clear cut, central bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina said on Friday, adding that monetary policy would remain moderately tight.
Nabiullina also said the central bank was concerned about the risk of unsecured consumer lending growing quickly, adding that could hinder a slowdown in inflation.
Her comments come a week before the central bank next decides on its key rate.
Economists polled by Reuters late last month expected a 50 basis point rate cut at the Sept. 16 rate meeting, citing falling inflation.
"The Bank of Russia's monetary policy remains moderately tight and will be so in future," Nabiullina told a banking forum in Russia's Black Sea resort of Sochi.
"That means that interest rates in the economy, including the key rate, will be several percentage points higher than inflation."
Nabiullina called positive interest rates a "new reality" in which the Russian economy would have to live for the foreseeable future in order to develop.
She said the central bank was worried that the formation of a structural surplus of liquidity in Russia's banking sector would spur high-risk lending.
(Reporting by Kira Zavyalova; Writing by Alexander Winning and Lidia Kelly)
Jan 30 Citigroup Inc said on Monday it would speed up the transformation of its U.S. mortgage business by exiting servicing operations by the end of 2018.
AMSTERDAM, Jan 30 The Dutch central bank on Monday upgraded its forecast for economic growth in 2017 to 2.3 percent, up from a previous 1.9 percent in June, citing strong domestic consumption, falling unemployment and a rebounding housing market.
NEW ORLEANS, Jan 29 U.S. auto dealers gathered for their annual convention in New Orleans said they want President Donald Trump to ease federal regulation of vehicle emissions and consumer lending, reversing action taken by his predecessor.