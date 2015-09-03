MOVES-MUFG, JP Morgan Asset Management, Walker Crips
March 27 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
SOCHI, Russia, Sept 3 Russia's Central Bank will extend easing of favourable rouble exchange rate and reserves requirement for banks until January 1, Deputy Governor Mikhail Sukhov said on Thursday.
The regulator also does not exclude that new requirements for related parties' loans will be postponed for a year from Jan. 1, Sukhov told reporters on the sidelines of a conference in Sochi. (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; writing by Polina Devitt; editing by Jack Stubbs)
COLOMBO, March 27 Sri Lankan shares fell to a more than one-year closing low on Monday in dull trade as investors sold shares of lenders after the central bank tightened monetary policy in the previous session, dealers said.