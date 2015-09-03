SOCHI, Russia, Sept 3 Russia's Central Bank will extend easing of favourable rouble exchange rate and reserves requirement for banks until January 1, Deputy Governor Mikhail Sukhov said on Thursday.

The regulator also does not exclude that new requirements for related parties' loans will be postponed for a year from Jan. 1, Sukhov told reporters on the sidelines of a conference in Sochi. (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; writing by Polina Devitt; editing by Jack Stubbs)