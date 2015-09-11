MOSCOW, Sept 11 Russia's central bank left its
main interest rate on hold at 11 percent on Friday,
pausing a monetary easing cycle as expected.
The bank said in a statement on its website that inflation
and inflation expectations were showing a clear upward trend,
impacted by exchange rate dynamics.
(Reporting By Jason Bush, Alexander Winning and Lidia Kelly;
Editing by Christian Lowe)