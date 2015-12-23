MOSCOW Dec 23 Russia's central bank sees no problems with exporting companies' "behaviour" on the foreign exchange market, the central bank's chairwoman, Elvira Nabiullina, was quoted as saying by Interfax news agency on Wednesday.

The central bank loosened some regulations for Russian banks last year when the crisis struck. But Nabiulina said that local banks would now be shifted back to "standard regulation" from Jan. 1. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; writing by Katya Golubkova; editing by Dmitry Solovyov)