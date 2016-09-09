SOCHI, Russia, Sept 9 The main trends for price dynamics in Russia are not yet sustained, Russian central bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina said on Friday.

The central bank sees the predictability of falling rates as important for the economy, she added, addressing a banking forum in Russia's Black Sea resort of Sochi. (Reporting by Kira Zavyalova; Writing by Alexander Winning and Lidia Kelly; Editing by Dmitry Soloyov)