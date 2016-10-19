MOSCOW Oct 19 Russian companies will have to pay $43.7 billion to redeem outstanding foreign debt in the fourth quarter this year and the first quarter of 2017, the Russian central bank said on Wednesday.

The main chunk of outstanding debt in amount of $13.4 billion will be paid back in December, the central bank said. This is 24 percent less than in the same month a year ago. (Writing by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Katya Golubkova)