MOSCOW, March 17 Russian banks plan to gradually ease lending terms as the economy recovers, the Russian central bank said on Friday, adding that banks expected the highest demand for loans to come from small and medium-size enterprises.

In a document published on Friday, the central bank also said high demand from foreign investors will help the finance ministry meet its domestic borrowing plan this year.

In the first quarter of 2017, foreign investors are expected to buy OFZ treasury bonds worth 120-140 billion roubles ($2-$2.4 billion) out of the finance ministry's total planned offer of 400 billion roubles, the central bank said.

($1 = 57.9430 roubles)