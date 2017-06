MOSCOW May 23 Russia is building up its gold and foreign currency reserves, but they are sufficient for stable economic development by any standard, central bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina said on Tuesday.

Speaking in the State Duma, Russia's lower house of parliament, Nabiullina also said the central bank was on course to achieve its annual inflation target of 4 percent by the end of 2017. (Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Alexander Winning)