MOSCOW, June 18 The Russian central bank expects consumer price inflation to peak at between 7.7 percent and 7.9 percent in June before slowing to 6.8-7.0 percent by September, according to a policy document published on Wednesday.

The inflation rate is significantly higher than the central bank's target of a 5 percent rise in consumer prices, with the increase spurred by a weaker rouble and an asset selloff on emerging markets earlier this year.

The bank also said it expected quarterly GDP growth to come in at around zero for the second quarter, excluding seasonal factors. (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva and Lidia Kelly; Writing by Alexander Winning and Lidia Kelly; Editing by Kevin Liffey)